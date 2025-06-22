Motorcyclist dies in accident involving truck along Admiralty Road; 3 other accidents the same day

A rash of accidents — one of them fatal — occurred on Friday (June 20), according to videos posted online.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died and another was injured following an accident along Admiralty Road towards Woodlands Centre Road at 3.15pm.

The accident involved two motorcycles, a truck and a lorry, the police said in a statement to AsiaOne.

In videos and photos of the accident posted to the Singapore Roads Accident.com and SGRV Frontman Facebook pages, paramedics could be seen putting a white cloth over the body of the motorcyclist.

The victim was believed to have been run over by the garbage truck after falling onto the road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A colleague of the deceased told the Chinese evening daily that a group of them were heading back to Johor Bahru when the accident occurred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne one person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic and another person was conveyed to the Woodlands Health Campus.

3 other accidents the same day

Seven people were also injured in three separate road accidents the same day.

One of the accidents occurred along Bedok North Road towards New Upper Changi Road at 2.20pm.

A video on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page showed a white van suddenly swerving 90 degrees to the right, crossing the road divider and onto oncoming traffic before colliding with another vehicle.

A 46-year-old male car driver, his 46-year-old male passenger as well as a 39-year-old male passenger from another car were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital, according to statements from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF to AsiaOne.

Two other persons were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital, the SCDF added.

The police added that a 28-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Just two hours later at around 4.15pm, an accident occurred along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Batok Road.

A video circulating on social media showed a white car which appeared to have crashed into a tree, reported The Straits Times.

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car which was believed to have self-skidded. A 45-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to hospital and is also assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

Another road traffic accident was also captured on camera at Pasir Ris Central Street 3 outside White Sands Mall, in which videos on social media showed a dark-coloured car flipped on its side.

According to police, the accident involved three cars and a lorry.

An 87-year-old male car driver and his 84-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital, with the former assisting with ongoing investigations, said police.

