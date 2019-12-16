Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man died on Monday morning (Dec 16) after his motorcycle was in an accident involving two cars and a trailer on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police said.

The accident happened at 8.45am on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Upper Thomson exit.

The police are investigating the incident.

The police also urged the public not to spread the gory videos of the accident that are circulating online.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.