Motorcyclist dies after accident involving Tower Transit bus in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist died from his injuries at the hospital after an accident with a bus in Jurong on Saturday (June 15) afternoon.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Corporation Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 12.41pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident on social media show the motorcycle lying on the road in front of a Tower Transit bus, which was in service at the time of the accident.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

Bus operator Tower Transit's group communications director Glenn Lim told The Straits Times that the bus captain has been relieved of his duties while investigations are ongoing.

He added that the company is assisting the traffic police with their investigations.

Police are investigating the incident.

