SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after his motorcycle collided with a trailer on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday (Sept 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic at the scene.

The accident happened on the AYE towards Tuas, near the Benoi Road exit, at 4.30pm.

Police said they are investigating the case.

