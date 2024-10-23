Motorcyclist dies after being crushed between lorry and trailer along KJE

A motorcyclist died following an accident with a lorry and a trailer along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Wednesday (Oct 23) morning.

In dashcam footage shared on Facebook, a group of bikers can be seen lane splitting on the expressway.

As the motorcyclist speeds up, however, a trailer travelling in the lane to his left accelerates while the lorry in the right lane brakes suddenly.

This causes the motorcyclist to collide with the lorry on his right before being crushed between the two vehicles.

Multiple chunks of debris are sent flying following the crash and the rider is seen lying on the road.

The vehicles involved in the accident as well as the car that captured the footage can be seen stopping along the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that it was alerted to a road traffic accident that occurred along the KJE before Senja Road exit at about 7am on Wednesday.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, it added.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the motorcyclist was a 52-year-old man.

A 24-year-old male lorry driver was also arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

