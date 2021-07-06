Motorcyclist dies after losing control of his bike and getting hit by a trailer along KJE

A 37-year-old male motorcyclist who lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions caused by the rain hit a trailer truck on the highway and died on the spot.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they had received a call for assistance on Monday (July 5) at around 7.50am along Kranji Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway before the Woodlands Road exit.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived at the scene, there was a blue tent in the middle of the road, and the traffic police was there investigating and directing traffic – with motorcycle debris visible on the road.

The police told AsiaOne that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

A 43-year-old male trailer driver is assisting in police investigations.

