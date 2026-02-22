Motorcyclist, 31, dies after AYE accident involving tipper truck

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital on Sunday (Feb 22) after an accident with a tipper truck on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

The police said they were alerted to the traffic accident before the Lower Delta Road exit at about 4.10am.

The male motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A video uploaded to Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers showed at least five police vehicles along the expressway, which had two lanes cordoned off with traffic cones.

Several officers are seen near an upright motorcycle, with the truck parked further ahead.

The police said a 38-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

