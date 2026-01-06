Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident with car on SLE

A motorcyclist died after an accident with a car in the early hours of Tuesday (Jan 6) on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by Farizatul Firdaus, who said that the accident had caused a traffic jam near an exit on the expressway at 6am.

In the video, several people can be seen surrounding the motorcyclist and attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation as traffic in neighbouring lanes continues.

An ambulance is also seen parked behind the car and motorcycle involved.

Blood can be seen splattered on the road as authorities surround the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along SLE towards Central Expressway at around 6am.

The 42-year-old male motorcyclist involved was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

