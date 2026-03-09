Motorcyclist escapes death after colliding with car, nearly run over by minibus in Sengkang

A motorcyclist had a close shave with death after colliding with a car and narrowly avoiding a passing minibus in Sengkang on Friday (March 6).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a minibus and a motorcycle along Sengkang East Road towards Punggol Way at about 7.05pm.

A 56-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital and is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video shared on a Facebook page for Grab delivery riders, a motorcyclist is seen riding along a road before turning right.

As he approaches a red light, he appears to slow down but fails to brake in time and crashes into a car stopped in front of him, before falling sideways onto the road.

At the same time, a white minibus passes on his left, coming dangerously close to the fallen motorcyclist and narrowly missing him before stopping.

In the comments section, several netizens highlighted the importance of staying focused on the road, while others speculated that the motorcyclist might have been using his phone at the time of the accident.

"I think the Grab delivery rider must have been looking at his handphone for new orders," said one user.

Another commented: "When one is driving on the road, he or she must always be prepared for sudden stops by vehicles in front."

