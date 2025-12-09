Motorcyclist who fled from traffic police arrested for not having licence, drug crimes

A 26-year-old motorcyclist who was stopped by traffic police (TP) officers on Sunday (Dec 7) night ran away from them on foot.

But officers caught up with the man and arrested him for riding without a valid licence and insurance, as well as drug-related offences.

In response AsiaOne's queries, the police said TP officers were conducting routine checks along Alexandra Road towards Pasir Panjang Road at 10pm when they signalled the motorcyclist to stop.

He refused to comply with instructions and fled on foot before subsequently being apprehended.

The police added that the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726441]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com