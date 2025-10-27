Motorcyclist fleeing from police hits pedestrian in Hougang, abandons bike to escape

A motorcyclist escaping from a traffic police check hit a pedestrian on a sidewalk in Hougang, subsequently abandoning the bike and fleeing on foot.

The incident occurred near Block 137 Lorong Ah Soo at about 1.15pm on Oct 21, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident told the Chinese daily that she saw an overturned motorcycle lying on the pavement connecting the Tai Keng Gardens estate to the Lorong Ah Soo flats.

"I saw at least 20 police officers, some of whom were armed. The atmosphere was very tense," she described.

Another resident surnamed Ye said he had to take a detour from his usual jogging route as the area was cordoned off by police.

According to Stomp, at least eight police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at the open car park near Block 137 Lorong Ah Soo.

The police said in response to media queries that a traffic police officer patrolling along Upper Paya Lebar Road had stopped the motorist for a check.

Instead of complying, the motorcyclist sped off, leading to a chase that saw the motorcyclist colliding into a male pedestrian at a footpath along Tai Keng Gardens.

The motorcyclist then fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police are tracing the errant motorcyclist, and investigations are ongoing.

