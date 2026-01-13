Motorcyclist taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision at Bedok North

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a car and private bus in Bedok on Monday (Jan 12).

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident involving a bus, a car and a motorcycle at about 6.30am along Bedok North Avenue 3 towards New Upper Changi Road.

The 52-year-old is assisting with investigations, added the police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Dashcam footage from an Atlantic Travel bus, which was stationary at the time, shows the car and motorcycle travelling in the same lane.

The car appears to graze the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose balance and fall. The motorcycle also appears to hit the bus before falling on its side.

Atlantic Travel manager Marcus Ng told AsiaOne that both the car and bus drivers alighted from their vehicles to assist the fallen motorcyclist.

He added that there were no passengers onboard the bus at the time.

A Facebook video by ROADS.sg posted on Jan 12 showed the aftermath of the accident, where a person can be seen lying down on the adjacent sidewalk with the motorcycle overturned on the road.

Investigations are ongoing.

