Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on BKE; taxi driver arrested

Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on BKE; taxi driver arrested
PHOTO: Telegram/Sgroad Blocks/Traffic News, Facebook/Mohamad Hafizan
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Mar 04, 2019

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a taxi and car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in the wee hours of Monday (March 4).

The 73-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the expressway, in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), at 1.48am.

The motorcyclist, understood to be a Malaysian man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante at about 7am on Monday shows police vehicles at the scene.

Road users were only able to travel on one of the four lanes, and a Traffic Police officer was seen directing traffic.

Facebook user Mohamad Hafizan shared photos of the accident scene, including one showing the motorcycle on the leftmost side of the expressway.

The motorcyclist's body was a distance away.

Another photo shared in Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News at about 5am shows a blue tent at the scene.

Earlier on Monday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) advised motorists in several tweets to avoid the second, third and fourth lanes on the BKE.

There was congestion on the expressway till about 6am, according to LTA's Twitter updates.

Police are investigating the accident.

More about

Accidents - Traffic police
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement