Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on BKE; taxi driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a taxi and car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in the wee hours of Monday (March 4).

The 73-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the expressway, in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), at 1.48am.

The motorcyclist, understood to be a Malaysian man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante at about 7am on Monday shows police vehicles at the scene.

Road users were only able to travel on one of the four lanes, and a Traffic Police officer was seen directing traffic.

Facebook user Mohamad Hafizan shared photos of the accident scene, including one showing the motorcycle on the leftmost side of the expressway.

The motorcyclist's body was a distance away.

Another photo shared in Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News at about 5am shows a blue tent at the scene.

Earlier on Monday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) advised motorists in several tweets to avoid the second, third and fourth lanes on the BKE.

There was congestion on the expressway till about 6am, according to LTA's Twitter updates.

Police are investigating the accident.