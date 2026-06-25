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Young motorcyclist and pillion rider die after vehicle skids in Yio Chu Kang

Young motorcyclist and pillion rider die after vehicle skids in Yio Chu Kang
The 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTO: Xiaohongshu
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONJune 25, 2026 9:17 AMBYLim Kewei

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist and a 21-year-old woman riding pillon died in the wee hours of Thursday (June 25) after their bike skidded in Yio Chu Kang.

Responding to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Yio Chu Kang Road at about 3.35am.

The motorcycle is believed to have skidded, the police said.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced the duo dead at the scene.

A video posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu show two blue police tents on the left-most lane, which had been cordoned off.

A toppled motorcycle is seen slightly ahead.

At least three police vehicles and about 10 officers are seen at the accident site.

The deceased were believed to be a couple, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:738811]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

AccidentsAccidents - TrafficdeathsSingapore Police Force
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