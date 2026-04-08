Motorcyclist seen allegedly vaping along East Coast Road

A motorcyclist was spotted allegedly vaping while stopped at a traffic light near Marine Parade.

A video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page features dashcam footage from a vehicle in front of the motorcyclist on Tuesday (April 7) at about 4.15pm.

In the video, the motorcyclist and surrounding vehicles appear to wait at a traffic light along East Coast Road.

In the minute-long clip, the motorcyclist in an orange shirt is seen taking several puffs from what appears to be a vape concealed in his hand.

The video has since garnered over 100,000 views and over 200 comments.

Netizens were quick to chime in with their comments, berating the motorcyclist for vaping in public and saying that he should be punished.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Health Sciences Authority for additional information.

Penalties for vaping and etomidate use have been progressively intensified over the past year.

According to a new law passed in Parliament on March 6, vape users can be fined up to $10,000 from May 1 — five times the current amount.

Fines for sellers have also been raised by 20 times up to $200,000, while smugglers can be slapped with fines of up to $300,000, 30 times the current amount.

They can also be jailed up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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dana.leong@asiaone.com