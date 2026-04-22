Motorcyclist swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls in viral video

A motorcyclist was rear-ended by a Toyota Sienta on the expressway after it veered between lanes and nicked the multi-purpose vehicle with its rear wheel.

According to a Facebook post by SGRV Admin on Monday (April 20), the accident occurred along the PIE at 1.45pm that day.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle on the second lane showed the motorcyclist initially riding on the second lane with his right signal light on, before filtering left to the third lane.

The rider then swerves from the third lane to the first lane.

The dashcam driver immediately brakes to avoid a collision but the Toyota Sienta on the first lane was unable to do so in time.

The motorcycle's rear wheel is clipped by the Toyota, causing the bike and its rider to fall on the road.

The clip has been viewed more than 130,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, with many users chiding the rider's apparently reckless behaviour.

"This one really ride like his grandfather’s road," wrote one user.

"I am sure he fell asleep," said another.

One netizen also pointed out that the rider was lucky to have avoided being run over. "Imagine if it wasn't a Toyota Sienta which knocked the Malaysian motorcycle over, but a tipper truck or prime mover instead."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com