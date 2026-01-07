Motorcyclist switching lanes hit by car and thrown off bike on Lavender Street

A motorcyclist was flung off his bike after a car rear-ended him along Lavender Street on Wednesday (Jan 7) morning.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in the direction of Crawford Street at about 8.20am.

The 37-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital.

Dashcam footage shared by Facebook page SGRV showed that the motorcyclist was originally in the middle of the four-lane road, where traffic had appeared to build up.

He is seen turning to check for oncoming vehicles when he turns left and switches lane, but did not appear to do the same when he crossed to the left-most lane, where a black car was travelling at.

The approaching car slams into the motorbike, and the rider briefly ends up on the bonnet before being thrown to the roadside when the car brakes.

He pulls himself to sit upright as a passer-by walks over and checks on him.

The police said that the 64-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

