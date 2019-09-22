Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road

Police said they were alerted to an accident on Saturday night (Sept 21) involving a motorcycle at Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road.
PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after hitting a deer in Upper Thomson Road.

The police said they were alerted to an accident on Saturday night (Sept 21) involving a motorcycle in Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road at 9.23pm.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident, the police said.

The police said the deer's condition was not confirmed, as it retreated back into the forest after it was hit.

In December 2018, a motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a Sambar deer at Mandai Road.

The motorcyclist, who had minor abrasions, was not taken to the hospital after the accident.

In June 2018, a Sambar deer was put down due to severe injuries after a three-vehicle accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway.

A 46-year-old taxi driver who had cuts on his head was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic animals

TRENDING

Ferrari&#039;s Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
NSF recruit who became legend wasn&#039;t that fit
NSF recruit who became legend wasn't that fit
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out on the first day of launch in Singapore
Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out on the first day of launch in Singapore
Jimmy Lin catches up on F1 action, tries kambing soup at Newton
Jimmy Lin catches up on F1 action, tries kambing soup at Newton
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Ricciardo disqualified from F1 Singapore qualifying
Ricciardo disqualified from F1 Singapore qualifying

LIFESTYLE

The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'

SERVICES