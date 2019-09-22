Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after hitting a deer in Upper Thomson Road.

The police said they were alerted to an accident on Saturday night (Sept 21) involving a motorcycle in Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road at 9.23pm.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident, the police said.

The police said the deer's condition was not confirmed, as it retreated back into the forest after it was hit.

In December 2018, a motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a Sambar deer at Mandai Road.

The motorcyclist, who had minor abrasions, was not taken to the hospital after the accident.

In June 2018, a Sambar deer was put down due to severe injuries after a three-vehicle accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway.

A 46-year-old taxi driver who had cuts on his head was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.