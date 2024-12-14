Award Banner
singapore

Motorcyclist trapped under lorry for 30 minutes following chain collision on PIE

SCDF rescued the trapped motorcyclist using hydraulic rescue equipment.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
A motorcyclist reportedly trapped under a lorry for 30 minutes was among the three people taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the PIE on Thursday (Dec 12).

The accident involving three cars, a mini-bus, a motorcycle and a lorry, occurred on the PIE towards Tuas near the Jalan Bahar exit at about 2.05pm, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

A man surnamed Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that the motorcyclist was unable to move from under the lorry.

A picture provided by him shows the mangled motorcycle in front of a white lorry with a dislodged bumper and cracked windscreen. A pool of what appeared to be blood is seen on the road.

Another photo of the accident shows a blue car sandwiched between vehicles.

SCDF told AsiaOne a person was found trapped between a lorry and a motorcycle, and rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The police said that three men — a car driver, a mini-bus driver and the motorcyclist — aged between 26 and 49 were conveyed conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

