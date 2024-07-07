Motorcyclists argue while cruising TPE, end up colliding into each other

What began as a verbal row between two motorists soon turned into a road collision on an expressway.

The two motorists were heading down TPE last Friday (July 5) night when the altercation occurred.

Dashcam footage of the incident was recorded and shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante the following day.

In the clip, a motorcyclist is seen overtaking a fellow biker on the second lane.

The road user in the front edges slowly to the right-most lane to accommodate the move.

As the bike from behind zooms past from the left, the two vehicles just about miss each other.

And this did not seem to sit well with the overtaken biker who goes on a chase.

According to the Highway Code, road users should never overtake unless they can do so without danger to themselves or others.

Apart from some instances, overtaking should also be done on the right.

After catching up with their fellow rider, the two start, what seems to be, a squabble while cruising slowly down the expressway.

Slightly animated with heads tilted to face each other, both road users were fixated on their argument.

This resulted in them losing their balance and colliding with each other, causing a traffic accident.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

In the comments section, netizens were generally critical of both motorcyclists regarding the incident.

One described the situation as "childish" while a few noted that ego was the "root cause" of the potential altercation.

