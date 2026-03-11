Award Banner
Exit 8B on CTE to close for 2 hours on March 18 and 20

Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road on city-bound Central Expressway (CTE).
PHOTO: Google Maps
If you are a frequent user of the Upper Serangoon Road exit on Central Expressway (CTE), take note of the temporary closures on March 18 and 20.

In order to facilitate bridge launching work for the new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Exit 8B on the city-bound CTE will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12am to 2am on those days.

But the closure will not affect the same exit to PIE (Changi-bound).

In a news release on Wednesday (March 11), the Urban Redevelopment Authority advised motorists to use the alternative route via Exit 10 to Braddell Road to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

Alternative route during the temporary closure of CTE Exit 8B on the city-bound CTE.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for the barricades and traffic diversion signs.

