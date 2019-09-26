Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'

People lash out in all kinds of ways when they are hurt or angry, from name-calling to belittling the other party.

A video of a road dispute between a car driver and a lorry driver along Orchard Road has gone viral online after being posted on Facebook user Effendi Mohammed on Tuesday (Sep 24).

According to the video caption, the incident occurred at a traffic light between Takashimaya and Mandarin Gallery.

The caption also shared the lorry driver's side of the story: "Basically me and my friend work in my dad's company and we do fire protection for a living. Then we drive a lorry to work every day.

"This fella never keep a two-car distance behind us and when we reached the traffic light, it turned yellow.

"As you know, a lorry isn't that fast so cannot speed past. Hence, we braked and he honked at us. Then he drove beside us and started insulting and degrading us."