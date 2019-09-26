Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'

Screengrab from the video.
PHOTO: Instagram/sgfollowsall
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

People lash out in all kinds of ways when they are hurt or angry, from name-calling to belittling the other party.

A video of a road dispute between a car driver and a lorry driver along Orchard Road has gone viral online after being posted on Facebook user Effendi Mohammed on Tuesday (Sep 24).

According to the video caption, the incident occurred at a traffic light between Takashimaya and Mandarin Gallery.

The caption also shared the lorry driver's side of the story: "Basically me and my friend work in my dad's company and we do fire protection for a living. Then we drive a lorry to work every day.

"This fella never keep a two-car distance behind us and when we reached the traffic light, it turned yellow.

"As you know, a lorry isn't that fast so cannot speed past. Hence, we braked and he honked at us. Then he drove beside us and started insulting and degrading us."

The video, which has since garnered over 700 shares, begins with what appears to be someone from the lorry calling the car driver a "f***ing f***face".

The latter responded with: "Wait, you see now. See what happens to you bitter lambs. Wait you see."

"F***ing f***face" can then be heard again.

This led the car driver to reply: "You will always be driving a truck. You know why? Because you got this much education."

He also made a pinching gesture to bring across his point, before driving off.

PHOTO: Stomp

Some netizens felt that the video was one-sided and that there was more to the story.

PHOTO: Stomp

A few, on the other hand, noted that the car driver resembled English celebrity Simon Cowell.

More about
traffic Road rage

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called &#039;f***face&#039;
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

SERVICES