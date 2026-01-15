4 motorists arrested during island-wide night enforcement operation on New Year's Eve

Four motorists, aged between 32 and 53, were arrested as part of an island-wide night enforcement operation on New Year's Eve, the Traffic Police said on Thursday (Jan 15).

They were arrested for offences including driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driving licence.

A total of 89 vehicles were stopped for checks.

An additional 103 summonses were issued for other traffic offences such as using a mobile phone while driving, speeding and using an unapproved helmet.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1961, motorists caught for driving while under the influence of alcohol may face a minimum fine of $2,000, up to $10,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine between $5,000 and $20,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Driving without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to three years. The penalty is doubled for repeat offenders, and their vehicles may also be forfeited.

Using a mobile device while driving can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and jail of up to six months. This penalty is also doubled in severity for repeat offenders.

Speeding comes with a fine of $1,000 and jail of up to three months. For the second and subsequent offences, motorists face up to $2,000 in fines and jail of up to six months, along with disqualification from driving all vehicle classes.

Using an unapproved helmet also carries a fine of up to $1,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both. For second or subsequent convictions, motorists are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months.

