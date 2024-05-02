Motorists can install ERP 2.0 processing units at driver's footwell, disable cashcard payment via button: LTA

Some enhancements will be made to the new on-board unit (OBU) for the ERP 2.0 system, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (May 2).

This comes after feedback from drivers that placing the processing unit on the left passenger footwell made it difficult for them to reach for the Cepas card (such as Nets FlashPay card, Nets Motoring Card or EZ-Link Motoring Card).

In its press release on Thursday, LTA said that since April 19 this year, they have introduced a button on the touchscreen display so that drivers can press on it and deactivate their Cepas card without removing it from the processing unit.

This allows them to use their complimentary parking ticket at the car park.

If the driver forgets to reactivate the card after leaving the car park, it will not affect their ERP payments as the correct amount will still be deducted from the card balance when the vehicle reaches an active ERP gantry.

The installation of the OBU began with a group of early adopters in August 2023, and so far, more than 18,000 vehicles have installed the OBU, said LTA.

"We have received useful feedback from the early adopters and made several improvements to the OBU features and installation process to enhance user choice, convenience and safety," said the transport authority.

Free Nets card for those who install OBU

Previously, some motorists have also said that some car parks do not have an Electronic Parking System (EPS), one which requires drivers to remove their cash card and tap on the Cepas gantry.

To address this, Nets will provide a complimentary Nets Motoring Card to all motorists who install the OBU.

Motorists would be able to use these cards at car parks without EPS, without having to remove their card from the processing unit.

To support vehicle owners, LTA said its service ambassadors will be present at vehicle showrooms and workshops to guide motorists, instructing them on how to sign up for low-balance auto top-ups for their Cepas card.

Motorists will also be given the choice of where they want to install their processing unit and touchscreen display.

LTA's recommendation is for the processing unit to be installed at either the driver's or the front passenger's footwell.

"However, in some car models, these locations may not be feasible. In such cases, owners can also opt for other locations within the vehicle, subject to safety considerations and technical feasibility," said LTA.

The LTA also said they've received positive feedback from early adopters of safety notifications from the OBU when driving on school zones, silver zones and during bus lane hours.

LTA said they are working with the Traffic Police to expand upon these notifications. And these upgrades will be pushed out "over-the-air" after the OBUs are installed, meaning drivers do not need to bring their vehicles to workshops to receive them.

Processing unit can be under driver's seat

Last week, a TikTok video showing a driver struggling to reach the processing unit placed under the glove box of the passenger seat went viral.

With the card reader facing the passenger's door, the man had to strain himself, fumbling while he tried to insert the card.

"Who's the champion who came up with this idea?" he asked. The video was uploaded by Ignition Labs last Friday (April 26).

The LTA had said in March that motorists should make two decisions when installing OBU in their vehicles — whether they want the touchscreen display and where they prefer their processing unit to be placed.

For the three-piece OBU, the touchscreen display is optional as smartphones can be connected instead, while the processing unit's location must be "technically feasible".

Depending on the car's make and model, the processing unit can be placed in locations such as under the glove box, under the driver's seat, or in the passenger footwell.

The unit cannot be placed above a car's dashboard because temperatures within a car can get high, posing a risk to the unit, the authority explained prior.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6VCQyICCIZ/?hl=en[/embed]

To facilitate this change, service ambassadors will be present at authorised workshops to help familiarise motorists with the OBU.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6NPISmNnG4/?h,l=en[/embed]

More vehicles to receive OBU later this year

The first phase of OBU installation began with company vehicles last November.

The next phase of installation began on Wednesday (May 1), with all newly registered vehicles coming pre-fitted with an OBU.

Motorists who already own motorcycles will also receive notifications for their installation period from Wednesday.

Installation of the new OBU will be free for all motorcycle owners but must be completed within the stipulated two-month period.

Owners of other vehicles will be progressively notified for installation later this year.

Singapore is replacing the current ERP system, which has been in use for 25 years, with a new one that is based on the global navigation satellite system.

ALSO READ: 'A bit of a letdown': Delayed opening of TEL Stage 5 irks some residents; others resigned to the longer wait

khooyihang@asiaone.com