9 motorists to face charges of serious traffic offences causing grievous hurt

Eight male motorists, aged between 25 and 74, and one female motorist aged 71, will be charged in court on Wednesday (March 25) with driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt, said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

The accidents resulted in injuries to 11 victims: one motorist who was struck outside his broken-down car, two cyclists, six motorcyclists and two motorcycle pillion riders.

Three victims suffered fractured spines, including the driver who was had stepped out of his broken-down car. He was opening his boot when he was struck by a lorry, sustaining fractures to his skull, face, spine, ribs and foot. He also sustained damage to his brain and kidneys, and lost his left kidney.

On Jan 15, 2026, a 31-year-old male car driver allegedly collided with a motorcycle while making a lane change to the right along Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint. The motorcyclist had an ankle dislocation.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old female car driver was driving along Sims Avenue on Aug 4, 2025, when she purportedly collided with a cyclist while making a left turn. The cyclist had a broken wrist.

A similar accident involving a cyclist took place on June 15, 2025, when a 51-year-old male car driver allegedly collided with a cyclist while making a right turn along Fernvale Link. The cyclist had a fractured spine.

On June 4, 2025, a 55-year-old male car driver was making a right turn out of a condo along Yishun Avenue 6 when he purportedly collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist had minor injuries while his pillion rider had a broken foot.

On April 19, 2025, a 60-year-old male trailer driver allegedly hit a motorcycle while driving along Jalan Buroh. The motorcyclist had a fractured toe.

On April 4, 2025, a 74-year-old male car driver was driving along Sengkang West Way when he purportedly collided with a motorcycle, while making a right turn after crossing double white lines. The motorcyclist had a broken forearm.

On March 4, 2025, a 25-year-old male car driver was driving along Upper Thomson Road when he allegedly collided with a motorcycle while changing lanes. The motorcyclist had fractured ribs.

On Nov 5, 2024, a 66-year-old male taxi driver was driving along Tuas Crescent when he purportedly collided with a motorcycle while making a right turn at a T-junction without checking for oncoming traffic. The motorcyclist had head injuries, a broken wrist and an open wound on his hand while his pillion rider had multiple spinal fractures, brain bleeding and a broken thumb.

And on April 9, 2024, a 39-year-old male lorry driver allegedly collided with a stationary car along Lornie Highway. The driver of the stationary car had exited his broken-down vehicle and was opening his boot when he was struck. He had fractures to his skull, face, spine, ribs and foot. He also had damage to his brain and kidneys, and lost his left kidney.

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to four years, or both. Offenders also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing hurt carries a fine of up to $2,500, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Offenders may face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The traffic police said they take a serious view of those who drive in a manner that endangers their safety and that of other road users, adding that they will continue to take firm actions against errant motorists.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com