'Mouldy' hokkien mee? Bedok 85 hawker allegedly claims it's due to burnt wok marks

Are these noodles burnt or mouldy?

Stomp contributor Shirley was left disgusted by the Hokkien mee from a stall at Bedok 85 Market.

She had visited the 85 Bedok North Fried Oyster stall for dinner on Nov 3 and ordered fried prawn noodles.

Shirley recounted: "I had started eating when my husband realised the colour of the noodles was different. The more we ate, the more we saw of it and we realised the noodles were mouldy.

"We were disgusted and didn't finish the food. We went to ask the stallholder but they denied it and said it was because the wok was burnt. I couldn't do anything else about it.

Photos and a video shared by Shirley show black stains on some noodle strands.

Shirley, who reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on the same day, added: "I understand that food safety is a top priority, and I hope Stomp can create awareness for people who are eating there."

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it inspected the food establishment and did not detect any food safety lapses during the inspection.

"Nonetheless, the food operator was reminded to ensure that their premises is clean and well-maintained, and their food handlers adhere to good food safety practices," the agency added.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained."

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices, adding: "As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.