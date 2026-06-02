Mount Faber residents say chickens crowing feels like an 'alarm clock', evoking kampung atmosphere

Residents near Mount Faber say the sound of chickens crowing in the early morning has become an unexpected "alarm clock", adding a kampung-like atmosphere to the urban neighbourhood.

A TikTok video posted on May 21 showed about 10 chickens gathered along Mount Faber Road, near the junction of Wishart Road and Morse Road.

A mother hen with three chicks were also seen roaming on the road, to the delight of netizens who were surprised to see wildlife in a built-up area.

Some said the sight evoked memories of Singapore's kampung days, with one commenter reminiscing "the good old days in the 1960s".

Another TikTok user shared how "I miss the days when I could see chickens and ducks in the village".

The Mount Faber area is surrounded by a mix of residences, shops, a hotel and a condominium, with occasional hikers passing through.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, a resident surnamed Zhang (transliterated), 28, said she often hears crowing in the early mornings and likened it to "a natural alarm clock".

A 30-year-old hiker, Anne, also told Zaobao that she finds the presence of the fowls refreshing, adding that seeing nature at Mount Faber is a way to "recharge".

An employee at a nearby budget hotel said the chickens typically begin crowing between 5am and 6am and can be seen roaming freely from around 8am.

She added that some foreign guests have found the sight interesting and often stop to take photos.

[[nid:737145]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com