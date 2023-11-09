Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan asks for removal of Deepavali banner following complaints about 'litter free' message

Context matters, even when it's as harmless as well-wishes during a festive period.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 9), Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan said that he has asked for the removal of his Deepavali banner in that estate. This comes shortly after some residents and members of the public voiced their displeasure over another banner placed below it.

The first banner depicted a picture Lim wishing Mountbatten residents a happy Deepavali.

The second banner below it, however, states that residents should keep celebrations "litter free", also adding: "Please be sure to bin your litter (used sparklers, packaging, plastics, etc.) and leave our public spaces clean."

"The banners are separate ones," Lim explained in his Facebook post. "My banner on top is just a festive greeting and does not contain any litter free messages."

According to him, the banner below reminding residents not to litter is from the National Environment Agency (NEA), NParks and only intends to inform residents that they ought to "keep the environment clean while celebrating the festival".

He also said that the feedback that NEA had received from many other park users is that "the park is badly littered after the Deepavali celebrations".

Lim also added: "It is unfortunate that the contractor who placed the two banners did not think about the messaging… But I had asked that my festive greeting banner be removed so that there is no misunderstanding of my intent - which is simply to wish all Hindus a Happy Deepavali."

Facebook user Susiilaa Shanmugam shared a picture of the two banners together, commenting that although the message "appears to have a positive intent", it was used at a "very wrong time".

"Festivals are a time when those who have endured a tumultuous time come together as one to unite with their family and friends," she said.

Lim had reportedly said that the Deepavali festive greeting banner was put up on his behalf by the People's Association (PA).

