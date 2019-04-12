Moviegoer jailed for punching couple who told him to stop shaking his leg

PHOTO: The Straits Times illustration
David Sun
The New Paper

After being told to stop shaking his leg in the cinema, the man attacked fellow moviegoers, raining blows on them.

Yesterday, Clifton Wong Jun Han, 23, a fireman with Changi Airport Group, was jailed for one day and fined $3,000 for one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. A similar charge was taken into consideration.

The court heard that around 5pm on Aug 1, Wong went to watch a movie with his pregnant wife at Shaw Cinema in The Seletar Mall.

During the movie, he began to shake his leg, causing disturbance to another couple who felt their seats moving. The fellow moviegoer then told Wong to refrain from shaking his leg.

The movie ended at about 5.50pm, and Wong got up from his seat to leave.

But he claimed that as he was doing so, he tripped and stepped on the victim's foot.

The victim did not respond, but while walking away, Wong turned around and uttered a profanity at him.

The victim, who was still seated, chose to ignore him.

But Wong confronted the man and started raining blows on his face.

The victim's wife then tried to stop Wong, but he then turned on her and punched her arm several times.

Wong had to be restrained by his own pregnant wife and other moviegoers.

The injured couple went to Sengkang General Hospital, where the man was found to have suffered bruising on his head while the woman suffered bruising on her arm.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Ho urged the court to jail Wong, saying there were aggravating factors including the attack on the woman who had tried to stop him.

But defence lawyer Gino Hardial Singh asked the court for the maximum fine of $5,000 instead, saying his client had snapped as a result of considerable stress and withdrawal effects from not smoking.

He added that the harm caused was low and he did not have any prior convictions.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt said he agreed with the prosecution that a custodial sentence was warranted, as Wong had attacked not only the victim, but the victim's wife as well.

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt, Wong could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Causing hurt/Grievous hurt

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES