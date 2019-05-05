Moving houses: Should you DIY or hire a moving company?

So you are finally making the big move? Congratulations! But moving houses can be quite hectic so we are trying to save you some time by giving you some quick tips to help decide if you should hire professionals or do it yourself.

Before you choose to hire a moving company or start renting a van to do it yourself, there are a number of factors to consider which is the best option for you. For example, your budget, your location and how much time you are willing to spend on this move.

So keep that in mind as you read what each option involves as well as their pros and cons.

DIY MOVING

While it might be tempting to do the moving yourself to save costs, there are many factors to consider if this option is best for you before choosing this route.

Considerations for a DIY move:

1. THE MOVING CREW

How many people are in your household? How many friends are willing to help? How many belongings do you want to take with you? If you are planning on moving yourself, chances are you have asked yourself some of these questions.

Unless you are replacing all of your old furniture, you and your friends will have to do all the heavy lifting which does come with some minor risk of spraining your back if not done correctly (which can increase depending on pre-existing conditions or age group). You will also have to work around your friends' schedules, plan around that accordingly and maybe buy them lunch to compensate them for their trouble.

2. MOVING EQUIPMENT AVAILABLE

The DIY approach will be much easier if you already have some moving equipment available. Things like trolleys, boxes, packing tape, packaging peanuts and a vehicle (preferably a lorry or van for more storage space) which you would have to rent or purchase otherwise.

You can always try checking if someone you know has any of this equipment to spare but for those of you who have to rent a lorry, you can give this lorry rental service a try (prices vary depending on the size of the vehicle and amount of time rented).

3. HIDDEN COST OF DIY

On first glance, a DIY move might seem like it would save you some money but there are some hidden costs when it comes to moving yourself that some people might not know about.

Besides the costs of renting or buying some of the equipment listed about, chances are your moving crew is not a professional one. Professional movers will have the experience to know how to move your furniture without damaging it or your house, which will save you the risk of paying for property damages. Most moving companies are also liable for damages to your furniture so even if something does get damaged, there's no headache of having to deal with it yourself.

HIRING PROFESSIONALS

Considering the lazier option of paying for professionals? Here are a few reasons why people choose this and a list of the top 7 house movers in Singapore.

Considerations for hiring professionals:

1. AVAILABILITY

Unlike gathering your own moving crew, a company would be available on short notice and easy to contact whenever you need. After informing them about your moving requirements, you can sit back and wait without worry.

2. FIXED & TRANSPARENT PRICING

A company has to follow certain regulations and laws so there is less likelihood of unforeseen fees further down the road. If you have any questions about the price you are being quoted as well, they would be required to give you all the information you need about the costs. Some moving companies even provide free boxes.

3. RELIABILITY

A professional moving company would know how to transport your furniture without damaging it or your house. And on the off chance an accident happens, some moving companies will be liable and compensate you for the trouble caused.

TOP 7 HOUSE MOVERS

If you are considering hiring professionals, you would want to know the advantages of each moving company so we will list the top 7 for you here and include a link of why each of them made the list.

*Author's Note: The Helping Hand Moving Services

We hope this article has helped you decide which option is better for you!

