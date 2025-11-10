MP Alvin Tan flags 70 funeral wreaths for blocking Pek Kio motorists' sight, says family asked to remove excess

Outside a wake along Gloucester Road, opposite Pek Kio Community Centre, as many as 70 electronic funeral wreaths were seen displayed across the side of the road — exceeding the 10 allowed under National Environment Agency (NEA) guidelines.

In a Facebook post uploaded by Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan on Sunday (Nov 9), he said that several Pek Kio and Farrer Park residents had shared concerns about the number of wreaths.

He noted that the placement of the wreaths also obstructed the lines of sight for motorists and pedestrians.

"Parents and students of neighbouring primary and pre-schools had near misses because of the obstruction," said Tan, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

He added that several wreaths had also fallen onto the road, right in front of a zebra crossing, obstructing traffic and creating a road hazard.

Tan shared that the town council had reached out to the bereaved family and requested that they remove the excess wreaths.

Despite the request and repeated gentle reminders, the parties involved were uncooperative and made things difficult for the town council workers, said Tan.

"They had also switched on all 70 LED wreaths late into the night, against [the] town council's advice," he added.

Tan noted he fully understands and empathises with families who have lost their loved ones.

He added that support will be provided to families in their time of grief and that many wakes in his constituency are dignified affairs that do not inconvenience neighbouring residents.

"I hope we will continue to foster this community spirit and be considerate to one another," said Tan.

NEA guidelines

According to NEA guidelines, a maximum of 10 LED wreaths may be deployed at each funeral wake and light-emitting wreaths and inflatables should not be placed near carparks, roads, walkways, business premises, or residences.

It is also advised that the light-emitting wreaths and inflatables along with pumps for the inflatables are not to be turned on from 10pm till 7am next day to prevent light and noise pollution.

Written approval from the town council or relevant authorities is required for any deviation from these guidelines, said the agency.

