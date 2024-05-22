MP Baey Yam Keng announces death of younger brother from brain haemorrhage at 50

Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng announced the death of his younger brother Baey Yam Chuan aged 50 on Tuesday (May 21).

The 53-year-old, who is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment, took to social media to share details about the younger Baey's upcoming memorial service on Sunday.

"My youngest brother passed away suddenly on May 16 due to a brain haemorrhage. He was in Abu Dhabi where he was working for the last 6 years. He left behind a 13-year-old son," he wrote.

"Many thanks to the help from Singapore Embassy, his employer and colleagues at ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), and friends at Abu Dhabi, we managed to bring his ashes back to Singapore [last] Sunday."

[[nid:685012]]

Baey added that he was posting the information as he does not "have much contact with his [brother's] classmates, friends, former colleagues and other contacts" and "felt responsible as his eldest brother to share this information for Yam Chuan".

"Although his life ended abruptly and too soon, we welcome his friends to come together to remember Yam Chuan," he wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7PHuk9Pg2r/[/embed]

Condolences poured in from fellow politicians including Minister of State Alvin Tan, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng and MP Denise Phua.

Other public figures including actors Chew Chor Meng, Hong Huifang and Michelle Chong also paid their respects in the comments.

[[nid:684817]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.