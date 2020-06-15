MP Intan Mokhtar congratulates son for graduating OCS even after sustaining 3-storey fall years ago

Ang Mo Kio GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Intan Mokhtar went on Facebook last Saturday (June 13) to share an anecdote about her son, who just graduated from the Singapore Armed Forces’ Officer Cadet Course.

Undergoing training to become an Infantry Officer would have been tough for any young full-time National Serviceman, but for Dr Intan’s son, Adam, it was apparently even more demanding.

According to the MP, who handles the Jalan Kayu precinct, her son experienced a terrible accident five years ago that saw him falling from a height of three storeys.

The injuries he sustained were severe — he broke the bones in both his hands, wrists and three toes on his right foot. Metal plates and screws had to be bolted into each hand and wrist, and a long screw had to be implanted in his foot to keep his bones together. The teen had to keep them on for a year before doctors removed the implants.

“Adam was worried if he could regain the full use of his hands and wrists. So he started his rehabilitation earnestly, and started his gym routine,” the MP wrote. Eventually, he managed to regain the use of his hands and wrists and went on to attain Physical Employment Standards (PES) B1 assignment, which meant that he would be suitable for combat vocations in the army.

Adam worked hard during Basic Military Training and got into the Officer Cadet Course.

“The OCC has not been easy for Adam, because of his personal challenges, but he kept at it,” Dr Intan wrote.

“Adam, you have shown admirable resilience, hard work and determination, despite the personal challenges you faced.”

My eldest child, Adam, is supposed to have had his Commissioning Parade today. But with the current COVID-19 situation,... Posted by Intan Mokhtar on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Her son was supposed to have marked the occasion with his fellow new officers in a grand Officer Cadet Course Commissioning Parade last week, but it was replaced with a small-scale proceeding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spread across five days, 374 cadets received their declaration of commission from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat through videos and recordings.

Congratulations to the commissioning of 117/19 Officer Cadet Course (OCC). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the... Posted by Officer Cadet School, Singapore on Saturday, June 13, 2020

