MP Louis Ng reveals the beautiful reason why there are horses in Yishun

A horse sighted in a housing estate at Yishun Ring Road last month had the Internet abuzz with netizens speculating on what the animal was doing in the heartlands.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng told Stomp the horses are in Nee Soon East to provide therapy for children with special needs.

"We started discussions about this in January this year," he said.

"We started this project so that we can help children with special needs living in Nee Soon East and also engage our seniors who are the volunteers for the programme.

"Ultimately, the project brings the community together through horses."

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning (Nov 2), Mr Ng wrote: "They are actually rescued horses and they are here in Nee Soon East to rescue people."

[ Horses in Nee Soon East? Here’s why! ] A beautiful photo of Janice giving Valentina the horse a hug 😘 They are... Posted by Louis Ng Kok Kwang on Friday, November 1, 2019

"Therapy which has proven positive outcomes for the kids and which is often not affordable and accessible to many of our residents.

"Seeing the children and seniors open up to the horses and seeing the smiles on their faces is a beautiful sight."

Mr Ng added in his post that the horses are well looked after and the highest animal welfare standards are maintained.

"The place we use for the therapy sessions is kept thoroughly clean during and cleaned after the sessions," he said.

The project is in partnership with Equal-Ark, a charity that offers horse-based therapy, SG Enable and Yishun Health.