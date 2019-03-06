MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib

Since its opening in July 2017, the multi-purpose court in Khatib, MPC@Khatib, has often been littered with trash.

The problem prompted Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah to post on her Facebook account images of five individuals the authorities are looking for.

Parts of their faces were blurred out.

Ms Lee told The New Paper of her May 24 post: "I shared this to residents on my private profile.

PHOTO: Facebook/Lee Bee Wah

"I hoped that residents would know who they are, so the National Environment Agency (NEA) can contact them."

The images were captured by closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the area, she added.

Asked if the move amounts to doxxing, the act of publishing identifiable information about a person with the intention to harass, Ms Lee said it does not because no information like names and addresses were published and it was just an appeal for information.

She added: "I appeal to the public to let NEA complete their investigation. If you know who these people are, contact NEA.