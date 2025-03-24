MP Ng Ling Ling: The role is very demanding

SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling does not know if she will contest the next general election in Jalan Kayu, which has been carved out as a single seat.

Asked if she will run in the single-member constituency, she told reporters on March 23 that she will wait for PAP leaders, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, to make the call.

“We trust our leaders. I think the best team must run in the GE,” added the 53-year-old. “For me, I just want the residents to be happy.”

Ms Ng was speaking on the sidelines of a residents’ carnival in Seletar Hills, which is part of Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Two of the other four Ang Mo Kio MPs – Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin – were also present, along with about 900 residents.

The newly minted Jalan Kayu SMC will take in areas from Ang Mo Kio GRC that are currently in Ms Ng’s Jalan Kayu ward, and also parts of Mr Gan Thiam Poh’s Fernvale.

During the event, Ms Ng was also asked if she hopes to keep serving residents in her ward. She replied that she wishes to be able to support all Singaporeans.

“As an individual, I know my limit and capacity,” Ms Ng added. “As an MP, the role is very demanding. I work seven days a week. Most evenings and weekends are spent on constituency meetings, work with residents.”

Ms Ng, a first-term MP who was formerly managing director of Community Chest, said she misses serving at a national platform, like the National Council of Social Service.

But she has also learnt from her experience as an MP, she said.

Asked how she manages the demands of her job and the stress that comes with it, she laughed and said: “Not very well.”

She added: “If you ask any of our MPs... we all try very hard, not always successful.”

“I do wish that I know how to self-manage better,” Ms Ng said. “It’s not been easy. So we keep learning how to self-care.”

She added: “Sometimes you’re always like: What’s the next thing? Which is the appeal I haven’t sent? What is the parliamentary question I’m going to ask? Which is the Parliament speech? When’s the deadline? When you are going at that speed, your self-care is last priority.”

(From left) Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and fellow Ang Mo Kio GRC MPs Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Ng Ling Ling posing for a wefie at a residents’ carnival in Seletar Hills on March 23. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ms Ng said she will always be a community leader for those who will let her lead. “I will always be a social service giver in my own way, which I prefer to do quietly. I will always be around to help where I can, within my limits.”

Ms Nadia, who is MP for the Cheng San-Seletar division, said she and Ms Ng had appealed for better connectivity for the Seletar estate and access to ageing activities, as well as park and playground upgrading.

She added that residents often organise gatherings, and have a strong spirit of giving back to those in need within the GRC.

SM Lee, who also spoke at the event, said there are many things Singaporeans should be grateful for.

He noted that there are tensions, quarrels, economic difficulties and uncertainties around the world. Some countries have had to cut back on welfare schemes and services as there was not enough money to spend, he added.

“I think when we are in Singapore and we think about Budget 2025 in the SG60 year, we have reason to feel ‘heng’ (lucky),” he said, adding that the Budget was packed with tax rebates, grants and CDC vouchers that take care of Singaporeans’ concerns.

“I think it can help people with the cost of living, with their daily expenses, with their concerns and most important, to make them feel at ease that if we work together, I think there is no problem that we cannot overcome.”

He added that he is not in the driver’s seat now, but will support PM Wong and help him succeed.

