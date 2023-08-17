MP Tin Pei Ling leaves Grab after 8 months, joining fintech company

SINGAPORE - MP Tin Pei Ling has called it quits at ride-hailing giant Grab Singapore - barely half a year after assuming a corporate development role in the company.

In her LinkedIn post on Thursday (Aug 17), Ms Tin said she would be joining a fintech company that "aims to pioneer innovative advancements in the payment industry", starting Oct 1.

"I will take on a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development," she wrote. "I am excited that this new role will give me the opportunity to support the company's product innovation efforts and expansion into key Asia-Pacific markets."

When contacted by The Straits Times on Thursday, Ms Tin declined to say which fintech company she was joining, or whether the firm was local, regional or international.

"Sorry, it's an agreement I have with the (fintech) company," she said, adding that she could not say more than what she has in her LinkedIn post.

Grab issued a statement confirming Ms Tin's departure, in response to queries.

"We confirm that Tin Pei Ling will be leaving Grab to pursue a new role in strategic partnership and business development," the statement said. "We fully support Pei Ling's aspiration to take on a more front-facing role and look forward to her continued championing of tech innovation in Singapore."

Ms Tin, who is MP for MacPherson, made waves when she joined Grab in January as its Singapore director of public affairs and policy.

After a public uproar centred on whether the move would lead to a conflict of interest with her MP role, Grab moved her to a corporate development position in February.

Grab said Ms Tin had made "valuable contributions here, supporting key projects and investments".

In her Aug 17 post, Ms Tin said she has had "an invaluable experience" at Grab. "It was an opportunity for me to return to the private sector, to broaden my horizons, hone new skills and allow me to make a contribution in a different way," she added.

ALSO READ: MP Tin Pei Ling to change job scope after discussions with Grab and PAP

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.