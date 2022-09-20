MP, where's ours? Residents wake up to free Old Chang Kee from truck; others ask their MPs to step up

What in the name of sotong heads?

Residents at Choa Chu Kang woke up to a very special breakfast delivery on Sunday (Sept 18) — in the form of an Old Chang Kee mobile food truck.

Yes, there is such a thing.

Tiktok user Jayrzzz.cyril shared how he was woken up by his sister that morning and thought it was "an emergency".

To be fair, some kind of urgency was required. After all, you snooze, you lose.

Jayrzzz, who lives at Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 according to his replies to comments, was surprised to see an Old Chang Kee food truck parked right below their HDB block.

He soon realised after heading downstairs for a closer look that they were giving out OCK snacks for free.

"It turns out I'm getting free breakfast," he wrote.

And who doesn't love free food?

Even the rainy weather that morning couldn't scupper people's excitement for the free snacks, as residents were seen patiently waiting in line for their turn.

In the video, Choa Chu Kang MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim was seen at the head of the queue, handing residents their items.

"Thank you MP Zhulkarnain," a grateful Jayrzzz wrote.

And his loot? "Got me a curry puff, chicken nugget and hotdogs," he wrote.

Call us suaku (like a country bumpkin), but we were today years old when we found out that Old Chang Kee actually has a mobile food truck and the vehicle even has a name — O' My Darling. Corny, but cute.

And we're not the only surprised ones.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Jayrzzz.cyril

For those who are curious about how much it costs, we found out that the OCK mobile truck is available for a "minimum required spending" of $2,200 (excluding GST) for a four-hour period.

Jayrzzz's video also had some wondering if it's a sign that the next election period is drawing near.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from TikTok/Jayrzzz.cyril

The obvious glee on Jayrzzz's face had many Singaporeans green-eyed with envy, as they clamoured for their own constituent MPs — from Baey Yam Keng and Tan Chuan Jin to Ong Ye Kung and Tin Pei Ling — to "step up".

PHOTOS: Screengrab from TikTok/Jayrzzz.cyril

And one resident had the exact same thoughts as us on what would make the free breakfast event even more perfect.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Jayrzzz.cyril

Mobile food vans are certainly a cute concept, but what we definitely won't find in Singapore, however, are cannabis pop-up trucks.

These are currently all the rage in Bangkok, where it is now legal to grow and consume marijuana.

