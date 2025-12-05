MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim to assume Minister of State role from Jan 1

Minister of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang GRC Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim will be appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development on Jan 1, 2026.

He had been set to take up the position on Feb 1, but his appointment has been brought forward as Zhulkarnain "has discharged his professional obligations earlier than initially scheduled", the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday (Dec 5).

Zhulkarnain was a senior partner at law firm Dentons Rodyk, where he handled dispute cases and corporate and regulatory advisory matters.

He made the decision to give up legal practice to join Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Cabinet as a political office holder after the 2025 General Election in May.

Singapore's code of conduct for ministers states that a minister who is a partner in a professional firm or other business must, cease to practise for remuneration or to play any part in the day-to-day management of the firm's affairs upon taking office.

The two-term MP oversees the Keat Hong ward and is vice-chair of the South West Community Development Council and Chua Chu Kang Town Council.

