MPA issues safety broadcast after 'unauthorised boarding' of tanker in Singapore Strait

At least one crew member of a Singapore-registered chemical tanker, Basset, is reportedly injured after an unauthorised boarding in the Singapore Strait, outside Singapore's territorial waters.

According to the International Maritime Organisation, unauthorised boarding of a vessel can occur through piracy, robbery or stowaways.

In a media statement on Friday (Feb 28), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it was alerted to the incident onboard the merchant tanker at about 7am.

It added that the Basset is currently anchored in Singapore waters and the Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have been activated to render assistance. Medical evacuation of the injured crew is underway.

According to vessel tracking platform MarineTraffic, the tanker departed Tanjung Pelapas port in Johor at 3.42am on Friday and was headed for Pengerang port, also in Johor.

It is currently anchored in Singapore waters off Pulau Semakau.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and SCDF for comments.

