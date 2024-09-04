Mpox vaccine to be given to healthcare workers, direct close contacts: Health Minister

SINGAPORE - Vaccinations against mpox clade I will be given to healthcare workers who are at highest risk of exposure to mpox as well as to close contacts of confirmed cases, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sept 4.

This is to ensure that the people who need it most will be given the protection, he said at a press conference held at the ministry.

Immediate contact tracing will be carried out for close contacts of confirmed clade I cases and they will be quarantined for 21 days, the incubation period observed in Africa.

JYNNEOS, the live, non-replicating vaccine, has been used in Singapore for protection against mpox and smallpox, and will be offered for free to the two groups of people.

Singapore’s current supply of JYNNEOS is sufficient based on this vaccination strategy and the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation adjust its strategy as the mpox situation and vaccine supplies evolve globally, the minister said.

Mr Ong said: “Mpox is a troublesome virus which we can manage.” Recognising that every virus has different characteristics, he added: “Never fall into the trap of fighting the last war.”

Whatever was used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, he pointed out, should not be repeated to handle mpox clade I, should it come into Singapore.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (centre) showing his smallpox vaccine, with Director-General of Health Professor Kenneth Mak (left) and communicable diseases policy and preparedness division consultant Dr Marc Ho at a press conference on Sept 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

While the mpox clade I virus appears to be more infectious, it is far less transmissible compared to respiratory viruses such as Influenza or Covid-19, hence, Mr Ong said there is also need to vaccinate everyone.

Based on current evidence that mpox is spread mainly through close physical contact, MOH has notified all medical practitioners and healthcare institutions to be vigilant in detecting and reporting all mpox cases to MOH immediately, including and especially suspected clade I infections. Suspect cases will be transferred to hospitals for further assessment and treatment, if necessary.

The disease, formerly known as monkeypox, can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 102,977 confirmed cases of mpox due to both clades I and clade II, including 219 deaths reported by 121 countries since the beginning of mpox monitoring in 2022 and until July 31, 2024.

Singapore has detected 14 clade II cases, but no clade I cases in 2024.

On Aug 14, the organisation declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

As a precautionary measure against the import of mpox from abroad, Singapore started temperature and visual screening at both air and sea checkpoints from Aug 23.

MOH said then that while there are no direct flights between Singapore and any country with an mpox outbreak, temperature and visual screening at Changi and Seletar airports were for inbound travellers and crew arriving on flights from places that may be exposed to the risk of mpox outbreaks.

Similar screening measures will also be implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from mpox-affected areas.

[[nid:698443]]

Health advisories have also been put in place so that travellers will take the necessary personal precautions to avoid being infected.

They are strongly advised to follow the advisory, especially if they are travelling to and from affected countries and those found to have fever, rash and/or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment.

Despite the new and potentially more deadly clade Ib strain of the mpox virus rapidly spreading in DRC and its neighbouring countries, infectious disease specialists say there is no need for panic buying, especially of masks, as mpox is not the new Covid-19, as the authorities know how to control its spread. spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Residents and visitors coming from these places also do not need to be quarantined if they are not suffering from any symptoms of the disease.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.