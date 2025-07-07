MPs lead Singaporeans on sold-out durian trips across Causeway: 'Maximise the favourable exchange rate'

They lead our country in Parliament — and now they're also leading our people into Malaysia on delicious durian tours.

Multiple Members of Parliament (MP) have invited residents in their respective constituencies to durian trips in Malaysia amid the durian season, many of which have quickly sold out.

Last Saturday (July 5), Jalan Kayu SMC MP Ng Chee Meng led residents on a Musang King durian tour to Johor Bahru.

To participate, residents had to pay $110 per person before gathering at Fernvale community centre at 5.30am.

They were then brought via bus to various shopping stops in Malaysia, including YoYo, Toppen and Aeon Mall.

Among other highlights, the key event was likely the free-flow Musang King buffet.

Ng's residents were not the only group travelling to Malaysia for a durian escapade — Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam also took residents to Yong Peng for a durian trip that same Saturday.

Priced at $95 per adult or $88 per child, tickets also come with the option for a $10 upgrade for their durian buffet which would provide them with Musang King durians instead.

Opposition leader Pritam Singh was also present on the trip, explaining in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 6) that it was an annual trip that they would take.

"It was, quite simply, another fantastic day in Malaysia made even more special by many dear Eunos residents, who over the years, have become dear friends," he said.

"Great durians, good shopping and a great Teochew dinner to round off a great day!"

Many users were supportive of the trip, with some even asking if they would be willing to facilitate residents from Tampines and other wards.

"Sir, can I join you for next year's trip? 2026? Definitely fun with you around," a Facebook user commented.

Singh replied: "Sounds like a plan buddy! Echo!"

Not one to be left out, Sengkang GRC's Jamus Lim will also be heading to Johor's Yong Peng for a durian tour on July 26. Tickets for residents are priced at $110 for adults and $95 for children.

Aside from the durian buffet lunch, residents will also be able to drop by Mid Valley Southkey Mall.

"There'll be lots of other activities, including shopping, shopping, and (you guessed it) more shopping. All to help you maximise the favourable ringgit-dollar exchange rate," Lim wrote on a Facebook post on June 6.

Workers' Party chair and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim as well as Jurong Central SMC MP Xie Yao Quan will also be leading their own durian tours on July 12.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP Grace Fu will be travelling to Malacca on July 26 for a two-day-one-night trip with a Musang King durian feast.

She wrote in her post on June 1: "Limited seats available — sign up before they're all snapped up!"

