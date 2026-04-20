MPV collides with van causing it to crash through road divider at Woodlands

A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided with a van, resulting in the van crashing through a road divider at Woodlands.

Footage of the incident shared one SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows a white MPV with a Malaysian-registered car plate failing to give way to a white van.

The impact of the collision pushes the white van across two lanes, then through the road divider, before crashing into another MPV on the opposite side of the road.

The Malaysian MPV is also seen going a short distance before coming to a stop at the kerb.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the incident occurred on Saturday (April 18) at around 6.40pm along Woodlands Road before the Kranji Expressway.

No injuries were reported and a 59-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com