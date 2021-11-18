Mr Bean, is that you? Customer secures sofa on top of car after leaving Ikea

Remember that iconic scene in Mr Bean?

Shoppers at Ikea Tampines saw something similar on Wednesday (Nov 18) evening when a car tried to exit the furniture shop's carpark with a three-seater sofa attached on top.

The viral video was posted on TikTok by user khairulanwarsoria and has gained more than 30,000 views in a day.

In the 37-second-long clip, a man can be seen guiding the car out of the carpark. He even helps to lift the height restriction barrier to allow the vehicle to pass through while a staff oversees the entire mission.

As unorthodox as that manoeuvre might have been, netizens weren't that impressed, expressing their concerns about the legality and safety of such a move.

Some also questioned why the driver had not opted for Ikea's home delivery service instead.

Although there aren't explicit rules for transporting cargo on top of vehicles, the Automobile Association of Singapore advise drivers to ensure that they do not exceed the suggested load rating for their vehicle's roof or cargo platform when transporting goods.

In addition, bulky items are to be kept in place with bungee cords or tie-down straps, to prevent them from moving around during transit.

To ensure that items are snug, drivers can tug the items individually, or use a sturdy cargo netting.

Alternatively, to avoid the hassle, Ikea offers truck delivery services for a flat rate of $70. Deliveries are done within two to five days from the date of order.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ikea for comment.

