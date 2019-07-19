MRT delay on North East Line due to track fault

Transport operator SBS Transit attributed the delay to a track fault at HarbourFront MRT station.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Commuters on the North East Line (NEL) faced delays on Friday morning (July 19) due to a track fault at HarbourFront MRT station.

Transport operator SBS Transit first announced the delay in a tweet at about 8.10am, when it told commuters to expect an additional travel time of 5 minutes in both directions.

In subsequent updates, commuters were told to add about 10 minutes, and later 15 minutes, to their travel time.

Twitter user Rinaldi Widyanto noted at about 8am that his commute was slower than usual.

He said: "What’s going on with NEL today? Usually I’m already reaching Dhoby Ghaut from Punggol at this time, but right now, I just departed Buangkok!"

Several social media users said that there were queues forming at the MRT stations.

Twitter user ReiCrystal said: "Track fault again. Queue is pretty terrible at the NEL line station."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

