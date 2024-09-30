MRT disruptions: Full train services on East-West Line to resume on Oct 1

Full train services on the East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (Oct 1), said Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT.

Services will resume at the start of passenger service hours, the authorities announced in a joint press release on Monday.

LTA and SMRT engineers successfully replaced the 10 rail segments that developed new cracks late last night.

Comprehensive testing of the track and trackside equipment was then done to ensure commute safety before fully resuming passenger services.

However, temporary speed restrictions will be imposed on westbound trains travelling on the repaired sections of the tracks until Oct 3 for safety reasons, they explained.

"This is part of the standard process following rail replacements, where trains will travel more slowly at 40km/h."

They advised commuters to plan for an additional five minutes of travel time to their destinations.

LRT and SMRT also thanked all the personnel involved in the repair works, as well as ground staff such as bus operators, police officers and volunteers for assisting commuters with their journeys.

"We thank commuters for their patience in bearing with the inconveniences they have experienced during this disruption."

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat also made an announcement in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday evening.

"I want to express my deepest appreciation to [the workers and staff] all of them for their hard work and their dedication.

"I also want to thank our sisters and brothers from NTWU – our union – for their support and for walking this journey together with us in order for us to fully resume train services for commuters."

"I have also been talking to some of our commuters, and I thank them for their patience and their kind understanding, and giving our workers the time to safely and thoroughly complete the repair and testing works."

6-day disruption affected over 2 million commuters

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations have been disrupted since Sept 25, affecting some 2.1 million commuters so far, reported The Straits Times.

On Sunday night, the authorities announced that they were aiming to restore full train services by Oct 1, after finding 12 new cracks on some unreplaced rail segments along a different 800m stretch between Clementi station and Ulu Pandan Depot on Saturday.

These cracks came about after the rail segments were weakened by the faulty train when it was returning to the depot on Sept 25.

The discovery of new cracks meant that engineers needed more time to replace another 10 rail segments along the Westbound track, the authorities explained.

On Monday morning, LTA announced in a Facebook post that the affected rail segments between Clementi station and Ulu Pandan Depot were replaced.

The third rail, responsible for supplying power to trains, was also reinstated.

Several tests were subsequently conducted to ensure safety and rail integrity before the resumption of full passenger service.

The authorities also completed an "electric meggering test", which confirms that the third rail and the train rails are electrically insulated. This will allow engineers to switch on the traction power supply safely.

Stress tests were also done with the use of a locomotive, which ensures that all affected rails are sturdy and welded well.

This was followed by an endurance test, where a train fully loaded with sandbags will be run across the tracks to simulate a packed train.

More than 300 engineers and technicians from LTA and SMRT have been working around the clock on repairs over the past six days.

READ ALSO: East-West Line MRT disruptions: SMRT staff assists autistic child, commuter helps elderly woman

claudiatan@asiaone.com