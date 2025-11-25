Shuttle buses to be deployed for MRT East–West Line track works

SMRT will be providing shuttle bus services for commuters during the upcoming disruption of its train services on the East–West Line between Bedok and Tampines stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, from Nov 29 to Dec 8.

Shuttle 7 will operate between Bedok, Tanah Merah, Simei and Tampines stations at a frequency of 3 to 5 minutes, while Shuttle 8 will operate between Bedok, Tanah Merah and Expo stations at a frequency of about 10 minutes.

The shuttle buses will charge the same fares as train journeys, said the public transport operator in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 25).

The closure of train tracks between the affected MRT stations is for construction works to connect the tracks from the existing East–West Line to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

The works will also link a new platform at Tanah Merah station during that period.

"There will be no train service between Bedok and Tampines stations, and

between Tanah Merah and Expo stations. Simei and Tanah Merah MRT

stations will be closed," said SMRT.

The ECID will be the first MRT depot to serve three rail lines and house a bus depot. It is scheduled for completion in 2026.

For more information, members of the public can contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8.00pm daily, or visit www.smrt.com.sg.

