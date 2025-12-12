MRT, LRT commuters to get real-time updates of rail service on new LTA webpage

Want to know if the MRT and LRT lines are running smoothly before beginning your commute?

Come 6pm on Saturday (Dec 13), train passengers will be able to check the real-time service status of Singapore's entire rail network online.

The newly launched webpage by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will notify users of all delays long or short, so that commuters can be better informed when planning their journeys.

LTA on Friday said it classifies train delays into two categories: minor and major.

In assessing incidents, factors such as estimated time needed for service recovery, extent of train line affected, and the time of delay are considered. Broadly, delays expected to be resolved in under 30 minutes are minor, while those estimated to last over 30 minutes are classed as major.

Currently, rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit only announce instances of major train delays on their social media pages.

With the new webpage, minor delays caused by quickly resolvable issues like the pressing of an emergency communication button or platform screen door fault will also be publicly shared.

A yellow warning sign will appear on the webpage during a minor delay, and a notice stating the incident time, rail line and sector will advise commuters to continue using train services.

Major delays will be represented by a red warning sign and notify commuters to consider alternative travel options. Rail operators will also continue to announce major delays on social media.

Information of service delays will be published on the webpage as soon as the assessment of the situation and the cause(s) behind it is done by the rail operator.

The transport agency is also developing other information tools to eventually include in a one comprehensive app.

"For instance, we are working with Google Maps to provide source data to improve journey time estimates, making it easier for commuters using these apps to adjust their journeys during an incident," it said on Friday.

This is expected to be ready for roll-out in the first quarter of 2026.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com