No MRT service between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14 to 17 to facilitate East Coast Integrated Depot works

There will be no MRT service on the East-West Line (EWL) between Tanah Merah and Expo stations from March 14 to 17 to facilitate works to disconnect the reception tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot.

In a release on Tuesday (March 10), SMRT said that there will be a shuttle bus service, Shuttle 8 (S8), to maintain connectivity between the affected stations.

Shuttle buses will arrive at a frequency of 5 to 8 minutes and cost the same as fares for train journeys, SMRT added.

In the direction towards Expo, the first shuttle bus will depart from Tanah Merah MRT station Exit 2 at 5.10am on March 14, 16 and 17.

The shuttle bus will drop passengers off at Expo MRT station Exit B.

The last bus departs at 11.55pm on these days.

The shuttle service will operate on a different schedule on March 15, a Sunday, with the first and last bus departing at 5.37am and 11.55pm, respectively.

In the direction towards Tanah Merah, the first shuttle bus will depart Expo MRT station Exit B at 5.24am on March 14, 16 and 17, and passengers will be dropped off at Tanah Merah MRT station Exit 1.

The last bus will depart at 12.16am on these days.

On March 15, the service will follow the same route, but the first and last bus will depart at 5.49am and 12.16am respectively.

As announced by SMRT, the MRT disruption is necessary to disconnect the train tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot in order to connect to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

The ECID began operations in December last year, and the EWL currently operates from there.

Changi Depot will subsequently be decommissioned and demolished once the train tracks are disconnected during the upcoming disruption.

Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) trains will also start operating from the ECID by end-2026, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

