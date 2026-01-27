Singapore's public transport 'horses up' for Chinese New Year

Singapore's public transport network is "horsing up" for the Chinese New Year with specially-decorated trains, buses and MRT stations.

This is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, as well as public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT, Tower Transit Singapore and Go-Ahead Singapore.

From Tuesday (Jan 27) to Mar 3, selected trains on all six rail lines — Circle Line, Downtown Line, East-West Line, North-East Line, North-South Line and Thomson-East Coast Line — as well as bus services 51, 67, 70, 78, 87, 143, 183, 187 and 960 will feature these decorations.

Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Downtown, Outram Park, Punggol, Serangoon and Shenton Way MRT stations will also be similarly decorated.

The Chinese New Year-themed decorations feature colourful horse illustrations, festive lanterns, traditional Chinese New Year Yu Sheng and auspicious greetings.

"The introduction of themed public transport is part of LTA's continued efforts to enliven the commuting experience during festive seasons and to foster a positive commuter culture," said the authority.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Seow, who was present at the launch on Tuesday (Jan 27), also witnessed performances put up by pre-schoolers from My First Skool (Tanjong Pagar Plaza), and students from Nan Hua High School and Nan Chiau High School.

